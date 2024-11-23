Japan Approves Genzyme's Ceredase

- The Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare has approved Genzyme's Ceredase (alglucerase) for the treatment of Gaucher disease. It becomes the first biotechnology company to achieve Japanese approval without a local partner. Genzyme will market the enzyme through its Japanese subsidiary in the fourth quarter, subject to reimbursement price establishment by the Japanese government.
