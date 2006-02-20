Japan/China generic growth opportunities

China has a rapidly-growing generic drug market, said Sandoz Germany chief executive Andreas Rummelt at a recent press conference in Tokyo, Japan, where he also expressed confidence about the future of the sector in Japan. The firm, a unit of Swiss drug major Novartis, through Sandoz KK, has a roughly 5% share of the Japanese generics market "and there's room for growth," he told journalists, noting that the global generics market is expected to increase at an annual rate of 11% to 2010.