Japan: domestic, US and Euro drugmakers present their case for MRSP to Chuikyo

7 August 2005

Representatives of the Japanese, European and US pharmaceutical industries have now formally made their recommendations for reform of Japan's National Health Insurance drug pricing system at a meeting of the Central Social Insurance Medical Council (Chuikyo) subcommittee which is examining the issue (Marketletters July 25 and August 1).

The industry groups are calling for the current NHI process to be replaced by a manufacturer's suggested reimbursement price system, under which pricing is determined through consultation and discussion between the government drug pricing organization and the manufacturer, based on a reimbursement price proposed by the latter and supported by medical and economic information which it submits to the DPO.

Takeda Pharmaceutical chairman Kunio Takeda, who also chairs the Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations of Japan, said the pricing system should: be transparent and rational in its rules and decision-making; maintain market prices by brands; and not hinder firms' willingness to conduct R&D. Thus, the current system must be improved, he said.

