Japan Drug Production Up 0.7% In 1994

Japanese production of pharmaceutical products including imports in 1994 reached a total value of 6,325.3 billion yen ($61.2 billion) an increase of only 0.7% on the previous year, according to figures published by the Pharmaceutical Affairs Bureau of the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare. Domestic production of drug products was worth 6,325.3 billion yen last year, an increase of 1% on 1993.

The low rate of growth reported for last year is being regarded as the result of government cost-containment actions such as the National Health Insurance drug price cuts and the further price reductions imposed by the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, according to a report in Pharma Japan.

Biologicals, Antibiotics and Chemotherapy Down The biggest declines by value last year were seen in production of biological products, which fell 16.6%, antibiotics, down 13.9% and chemotherapy drugs, declining 10.5%. However, substantial increases were reported for urogenital products, which increased 23.5%, alkaloid narcotics advancing 17.1% and sensory organ drugs, which rose 16.1%. Moreover, good increases were reported in production of the leading therapeutic categories, with central nervous system drugs rising 2.8% 571.5 billion yen and digestive system treatments advancing 3.8% to 544.7 billion yen.