Japan Drug Production Up 0.7% In 1994

Japanese production of pharmaceutical products including imports in 1994 reached a total value of 6,325.3 billion yen ($61.2 billion) an increase of only 0.7% on the previous year, according to figures published by the Pharmaceutical Affairs Bureau of the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare. Domestic production of drug products was worth 6,325.3 billion yen last year, an increase of 1% on 1993.
The low rate of growth reported for last year is being regarded as the result of government cost-containment actions such as the National Health Insurance drug price cuts and the further price reductions imposed by the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, according to a report in Pharma Japan.
Biologicals, Antibiotics and Chemotherapy Down The biggest declines by value last year were seen in production of biological products, which fell 16.6%, antibiotics, down 13.9% and chemotherapy drugs, declining 10.5%. However, substantial increases were reported for urogenital products, which increased 23.5%, alkaloid narcotics advancing 17.1% and sensory organ drugs, which rose 16.1%. Moreover, good increases were reported in production of the leading therapeutic categories, with central nervous system drugs rising 2.8% 571.5 billion yen and digestive system treatments advancing 3.8% to 544.7 billion yen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze