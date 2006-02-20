Saturday 8 November 2025

Japan generic Rxing disliked, says Chuikyo

20 February 2006

The Japan Medical Association is likely to decline to accept the change of prescription format where a physician can allow patients to select a generic substitute even if he/she prescribed original (branded) products, although the JMA is aware of the need to promote the use of generic drugs as one of the measures to reduce the nation's medical costs. The JMA's position loomed large in the remarks of a representative from Japan's leading medical lobbying group at the Chuikyo (the Central Social Insurance Medical Council) meeting earlier this month.

The JMA also expressed concerns about the quality of generic drugs and the provision of drug information by generics manufacturers.

In addition, the Japan Hospital Association, another medical lobbying group consisting of hospital operators, has called for the setting up of "a disapprove-column" to substitution available in addition to "an approve-column" to substitution available on a prescription form, because physicians feel their prescribing right could be violated, although the Chuikyo has already approved the introduction of the new prescription format which enables a physician to check in "an approve-column" to generic substitution available in the wake of the medical fee revision due to take effect this April.

