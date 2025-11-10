Japan Health Budget requests for FY 1996

japan's Ministry of health and Welfare has requested a budget of 14,891.9 billion yen ($144.09 million) for fiscal 1996, up 6.6% on the initial budget for fiscal 1995, and 4.4% more than the rise for total government expenditures.

The budget request for pharmaceutical-related activities goes up from 10.1 billion yen to 10.6 billion yen ($102.5 million). The Ministry is also seeking 2.8 billion yen to finance pharmaceutical R&D projects, up 500 million yen on the current year and 3.42 billion yen ($33 million) for programs to advance R&D.

Within pharmaceuticals, the MHW says a top priority will be the conduct of clinical trials; the budget request for inspection and clinical trial guidance has gone up from 24 million yen to 82 million yen, in order to upgrade quality and improve safety. To this end, the MHW plans to conduct model projects implementing Good Clinical Practice guidelines, tighten inspections and expand clinical databases.