Japan medical costs reach record high

Japan's medical expenditures for fiscal year 2004 (April 2004 to March 2005) increased 1.8% 32,111.0 billion yen ($272.94 billion) compared to the previous year, hitting a record high, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare announced late last month. Per capita medical costs also rose 1.8% to 251,500 yen. The ratio of national medical costs to income increased 0.09% to 8.89%.

Although these indices dropped in fiscal 2002, they reverted upward in fiscal 2003, marking a 1.9%, 1.8% and 0.7% increase in national medical costs, medical costs per capita and the ratio of national medical costs to the national income, respectively.

Costs for dispensing in pharmacy rose 7.8% to 4,193.0 billion yen due to the further prevalence of bungyo (the separation of prescribing and dispensing).