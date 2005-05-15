Japan MHLW plans drug patent extension

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare is considering whether to extend the the country's patent protection period for new drug products from the current six years, in order to provide manufacturers with better R&D incentives and profits, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun has reported.
The Ministry is also planning to review generic versions of patent-expired medicines once every six months instead of the current annual examination, in a move aimed at boosting generics' share of the market in order to help reduce the national drugs bill. Both measures are expected to form part of legislation to revise the Pharmaceutical Affairs Law in 2006, the report noted.
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