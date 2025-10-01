Wednesday 1 October 2025

Japan MHW "Bribe" Officials Punished

23 December 1996

Japanese Minister of Health and Welfare, Junishiro Koizumi, announced on December 16 that MHW councillor Masaru Wada had been dismissed in disgrace for taking a 1 million yen ($8,780) bribe, and that 15 other MHW officials have been disciplined for associating with Hiroshi Koyama, the head of a private subsidized nursing home group (Marketletter November 25).

The disciplinary action took the form of pay cuts and strict warnings to those disciplined, who had participated in a "study group" organized by Mr Koyama that involved wining and dining, and golf outings. Mr Koizumi also cut his own pay by 20% for two months and that of the new Vice Minister of Health, Takehiko Yamaguchi, by 10% for one month.

Local reports say the disciplined bureaucrats were apparently favorites of Nobuhara Okamitsu, the former Vice Minister of Health who resigned on November 19 and was arrested on December 4 on charges of bribery, following the arrests of Mr Koyama and Shigeru Chatani on November 18. Mr Okamitsu has admitted receiving 60 million yen ($52,680) from Mr Koyama, but since he resigned before he could be fired he was able to collect his winter bonus of 3.2 million yen, under Japanese law. Local commentators have criticized the disparity in the treatment of Mr Wada and Mr Okamitsu.

