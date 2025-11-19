JAPAN PHARMA MARKET IS LARGE, POOR PERFORMER

Japan's pharmaceutical industry has historically been poor-performing compared to other industrial sectors. It continues to have a huge trade deficit in pharmaceuticals, and is very insular in its outlook. Nevertheless, a new study from Datamonitor (available through the Marketletter at a cost of L 995) points out, prescription drug sales in Japan were worth some $31 billion in 1992, making it the second largest market, after the USA, and accounting for almost 23% of the world total.

Japanese companies have been protected in the home market by complex distribution laws, limiting foreign competition. But these have now broken down and are allowing overseas companies to expand their market share rapidly. But Japanese firms have failed to compete in overseas markets, and though expansion into global markets is a key strategy of the major companies, Datamonitor says this is being hindered by poor profit growth and a strong currency.

The pharmaceutical market in Japan is heavily regulated, with government-induced reimbursement price cuts operating over the last decade (and a new round is to come into effect April 1), which has limited R&D spending and prevented innovation, the report comments. It adds that health care spending in Japan is only 6% of Gross Domestic Product, compared to an average of 9% in most industrialized countries.