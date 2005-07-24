Japan pharma proposes reimbursement prices

The Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association has proposed the establishment of a manufacturer's suggested reimbursement price (MRSP) system in place of the current National Health Insurance drug price method.

Drugmakers should be able to present MRSPs for their products, backed up with evidence, to the Drug Pricing Organization for discussion, says a new JPMA position paper. It seeks the abolition of the current NHI "extraordinary price reduction of an original drug" for which there are also generics, and an end to the re-pricing of drugs which exceed their initial sales forecasts, claiming that this discourages investment in R&D.

Also, it says, 20% of the drug cost ratio to national medical spending should be maintained for the time being, and calls for a framework for regular dialog between the government and industry to enable ways to be found to encourage pharmaceutical innovation and maintain the drug cost ratio.