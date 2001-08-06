Japan pharma share prices to August 6

Tokyo saw a rally in the week to August 6, with the market in favor ofthe report early in the week that Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi is to work out this month a specific, three-step timetable for structural reform. The Nikkei 225 advanced 5.7% and the Topix index also rose 4.3%. Technology issues were broadly bought back, with concerns out of the way due to the completion of the second-quarter earnings reports and with the support of New York markets. But trading volume was thin, as market players refrained from taking big positions ahead of the summer holiday season. The end-week report that the "coincident" index of economic trends in June remained below the boom-or-bust mark of 50% weakened the market's sentiment. It will take some time before investors regain confidence in the market and the new government, observers note.

The pharmaceutical index gained 2.1% but underperformed the strong market. Sankyo held up, rising 4.6% on the reported start of a Phase I trial in the UK of its anti-diabetes drug CS-917 (R-132917), an inhibitor of gluconeogenesis jointly developed with Metabasis. Also assisting Sankyo's advance was a report of the finding in its joint research with Alabama University of an anti-human DR5 monoclonal antibody (TRA-8) which acts against TRAIL (tumor necrosis factor-related apoptosis-inducing ligand) receptor DR (death receptor)-5. In demonstrating anti-tumor activity without affecting normal cells, the compound could become a potential treatment for immunology-related ailments, as well as for liver and other types of cancer. Sankyo did not react to the negative news that the Japanese launch of the cholesterol-lowerer NK104 (pitavastatin), originated by Kowa and Nissan Chemical, will most likely be delayed into fiscal year ending March 2003, because the drug is not included on the agenda of the new drug review committee meeting, scheduled for mid-August. Evidently, the market perceived that the delay would not significantly affect the company's current fiscal year's earnings, as Sankyo has been estimating only 4 billion yen ($32.3 million) revenues from the drug.

Taisho went up 3.2% on news of the agreement with Yamanouchi for joint research on new drug discovery, initially focusing on the discovery of anti-diabetic agents (see page 7). Yamanouchi, however, fell 4.4%, without responding to this news, probably because the market perceived that Taisho would be the primary beneficiary of this collaboration. Taisho's share performance was also helped by the launch of Hornel (falecalcitriol), vitamin D3 for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients undergoing dialysis licensed, together with Sumitomo Pharmaceutical, from WARF (the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation). Kissei in-licensed falecalcitriol from Sumitomo and is to market the drug separately. Sumitomo and Kissei increased 8.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Takeda moved up 2.3% on the report that Mitsubishi-Tokyo Pharmaceuticals will provide it with rights to develop and market an oral formulation of MCC-135, a treatment for heart failure and myocardial infarction (Marketletter August 6). Takeda will replace Mitsubishi-Tokyo in undertaking Phase II trials in the USA and Europe of the drug's oral formulation. Takeda's gain could also have reflected the report that it will market next month the over-the-counter smoking cessation gum Nicorette, originated by Pharmacia.