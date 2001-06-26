Japan pharma stock market, week to June 25

Tokyo saw a modest rally in the week to June 25, led by the unveiling ofdetails of the government's plans for structural reform, but sharply lost strength toward end-week, due to selling pressure on high-technology stocks in the wake of weakness on New York markets. The Nikkei 225 and the Topix index gained 1.6% and 2.5%, respectively. The victory of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election and the blueprint of the reform plans disclosed by the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy significantly improved the market's sentiment. The reform plans put a priority on eliminating banks' bad debt by strengthening the Resolution and Collection Corp, which purchases non-performing loans of banks and requires them to sell off to this organization bad debt which they cannot remove in two to three years.

The Pharmaceutical index inched up only 0.1%, underperforming the market. Major stocks moved in a narrow price range, while some smaller stocks recorded robust appreciation. Hokuriku Seiyaku soared 9.1%, with investor expectations of strong operating results for the interim term to June 2001 backed by growth of the gastrointestinal drug Ganaton (itopride) and the antiasthmatic Hokunalin tape (tulobuterol). Kissei advanced 5.2% on a report that its agreement with France's Servier for the out-licensing of the Japanese firm's antidiabetes drug mitiglinide will now include Hong Kong, China and Taiwan, in line with Servier's request for territorial expansion based on favorable results of the drug's Phase III trial in Europe. Mitiglinide is in Phase III trials in Japan and Phase II in the USA, where it is being tested by Kissei, and the company is negotiating with several candidates on the out-licensing of the drug in the USA.

Banyu rose 3.5% in response to the news that the company had received an approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for two potentially important compounds originated by its parent company, Merck & Co. These are Fosamac (alendronate, US brand name Fosamax) for osteoporosis (Teijin will co-market this under the brand name Bonaron) and Singulair (montelukast) for asthma. Expecting price-listing and the launches around fall 2001, the company predicts that Fosamac and Singulair could generate sales in the fiscal year to March 2002 of 3-4 billion yen ($24.2-$32.3 million) and 5-6.5 billion yen, respectively. These estimates have not been included in the company's official projections for the current fiscal year. Kyorin, which is to co-market montelukast under the brand name Kipres, lost 3.2%.