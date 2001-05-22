Japan pharma stock market week to May 21

Tokyo stocks moved in close lockstep with the US market early in theweek ended May 21. The market staged a steep setback in mid-week, looking at the weakness of the US market which did not react immediately to the Federal Reserve Bank's 0.5% interest rate reduction. However, Tokyo rebounded later in the week as investors felt relieved with the completion of the reshuffle of Morgan Stanley Capital International's global stock index (the benchmark for global portfolio), which did not lower significantly the weighting of Japanese equities.

The Nikkei 225 advanced 2.2% and the Topix index inched up 1.4%. Investors closely watched corporate earnings reports, focusing buying on positive surprises, but the market sentiment overall remained basically unsettled due to the absence of favorable developments in the economy and politics. The market players are waiting for the unveiling by the new cabinet of concrete policy measures to boost both the economy and the equity market.

The pharmaceutical index slid 0.6%, under-performing the market, although select companies recorded strong share performance. Shionogi surged 21.7% in response to the news that US National Cholesterol Education Program has issued new guidelines and specified that combination therapy with statins and other cholesterol-lowering drugs is the effective way forward. This caused expectations that Crestor (rosuvastatin), which Shionogi licensed out to AstraZeneca, has good growth prospects (see page 21. Ono Pharmaceuticals rose 4.1%, despite the reported 20% year-on-year decline in consolidated net income to 22.4 billion yen ($182.6 million) on heavy R&D expenses, which offset profit contributions of the antiasthma drug Onon (pranlukast). Daiichi advanced 2.8%, reflecting the fact that consolidated recurring income rose 8.7% year-on-year to 65.3 billion yen, above its initial estimate, on growth of Cravit (levofloxacin; US trade name Levaquin).