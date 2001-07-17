Japan pharma stocks - week to July 16

Tokyo saw a seesaw movement in the week ended July 16, with a continueddearth of strong buying incentives. The Nikkei 225 and Topix Index inched up 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively. The market retreated sharply in early-week by barely sustaining the psychologically-critical 12,000 level, but strengthened mid-week on buying-back of high-technology stocks influenced by strength in New York markets. The mid-week rally also resulted from the Finance Minister's remarks that the government must endeavor to reactivate the equity market and that he plans to make proposals to change the taxation on securities trading in fall-2001. The market weakened again at end-week on profit-taking on stocks which rallied mid-week. The market appears directionless, with concerns over corporate earnings prospects in Japan and the USA.

The pharmaceutical index dipped 1.7%, underperforming the market, following the relative strength of the previous two weeks. As in the week earlier, share performances did not react to positive news developments. Shionogi lost 5.0% despite the announced reorganization of its subsidiary, Omori (a pharmaceutical wholesaler which was established in 1999 through the unification of Shionogi's affiliated wholesalers). The restructuring involves the partnership agreement between Omori's local branches and major wholesalers in each region being followed by the breaking-up of Omori on October 1 this year. Following this, Omori and its partner companies are to negotiate on the integration of their operations.

Fujisawa went down 4.9% without responding to the announcement that the company had exercised an option to obtain exclusive global rights to malononitrilamide compounds (MNAs) from Aventis Pharma. Fujisawa plans to undertake a Phase II clinical trial in combination with Prograf (tacrolimus) in the USA and Europe, seeing that MNAs have a novel mode of action which differs from Prograf because they inhibit bio-synthesis of pyrimidine in both T and B cell lymphocytes.