Japan pharma stocks - week to July 30

Tokyo renewed its post-bubble low with directionless movement in theweek to July 30, on continued concerns about corporate earnings, given weak operating results in the April-June quarter reported by core technology companies. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% to close the week at 11,579.27, breaking under the previous week's post-bubble low, and at the lowest level since January 1985, while the Topix index inched up 0.4%.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and coalition parties successfully won a stable majority of seats of the Upper House in the National Election held over the weekend, but the market on the last trading day fell off, seeing that the result of the election was in line with expectations. Market players generally took to the sidelines before ascertaining specific reform steps for boosting economy and the equity market.

The pharmaceutical index gained 2.3%, outperforming the market. Tanabe advanced 10.8% on continued market favor of the previous week's news when the company filed a Japanese New Drug application, earlier than scheduled, for Remicade (infliximab) licensed from Centocor for rheumatoid arthritis. Sankyo rose 8.3% to gain back the previous week's retreat, assisted by a report that the company is set to solidify R&D activities by becoming increasingly selective and focussing on six therapeutic classes of its areas of expertise (cardiovascular, glycometabolism, bone/joint, immunological/allergy, cancer and infection), while dropping out of six other areas.