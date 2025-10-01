Japan Publishes Drug Spending Control Plans

Discussions on the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare's proposed new curbs on drug spending reached a peak at the Central Social Insurance Medical Council (Chuikyo) in third-quarter 1995, reports the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.

JPMA efforts to publicize the industry's position on the plans included press conferences held by the presidents of the JPMA and the Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Associations of Japan and industry executives, and it presented opinions at three Chuikyo hearings. However, Chuikyo decided not to let industry representatives sit on the Subcommittee on Basic Problems in medical Fees, which it set up to examine issues concerning drugs in relation to medical fees.

The subcommittee's draft report was published in September, and in October the industry replied. After further talks, a final version of the report was approved in November 1995. It says its proposals on pricing, fees to encourage appropriate drug use and new drug clinical trials should be implemented at the National Health Insurance price revision in April, the other items to be implemented once talks are concluded. The Chuikyo discussions are at advanced stage but talks at the Council on health Insurance (Ihoshin) on drug benefits are expected to make substantial progress and references to them should continue, given that rationalization of drug costs has a direct bearing on the benefits system. The industry will ask the MHW to provide opportunity for talks, says the JPMA.