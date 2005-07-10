Japan: Rx reference price proposals return

Yuya Niwa, a member of Japan's lower house of parliament and a former Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare, has re-introduced proposals for a drug reference price system in order to cap reimbursement prices.
He put forward similar plans in 2000 when he was chairing a Liberal Democratic Party panel on the reform of the medical insurance system, but these were withdrawn following the united opposition of groups including the Japan Medical Association, the Japan Dental Association and organizations representing pharmaceutical manufacturers in Japan, the USA and Europe.
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