Japan's 8% NHI drug price discrepancy

The price discrepancy ratio between Japan's National Health Insurance and actual market prices of pharmaceutical products has reached about 8% on average. This conclusion was based on the results of an NHI drug price survey conducted in September, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare reported at the general meeting of Chuikyo (the Central Social Insurance Medical Council) late last month.

In the wake of this finding, the country's NHI drug prices will be reduced about 6%, or a 1.3% reduction on the medical cost basis if a 2% adjustment ratio can be agreed at the Chuikyo.

The discrepancy ratios for oral, injectable and topical medicines reached 8.2% (accounting for 65.5% of total volume in the NHI-listed drugs), 7.7% (24.3%), 7.0% (10.2%) and 7.7% (0.1%), respectively.