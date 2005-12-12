Japan's 8% NHI drug price discrepancy

The price discrepancy ratio between Japan's National Health Insurance and actual market prices of pharmaceutical products has reached about 8% on average. This conclusion was based on the results of an NHI drug price survey conducted in September, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare reported at the general meeting of Chuikyo (the Central Social Insurance Medical Council) late last month.
In the wake of this finding, the country's NHI drug prices will be reduced about 6%, or a 1.3% reduction on the medical cost basis if a 2% adjustment ratio can be agreed at the Chuikyo.
The discrepancy ratios for oral, injectable and topical medicines reached 8.2% (accounting for 65.5% of total volume in the NHI-listed drugs), 7.7% (24.3%), 7.0% (10.2%) and 7.7% (0.1%), respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze