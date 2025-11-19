Wednesday 19 November 2025

JAPAN'S CHANGING MARKET PROVOKES RESTRUCTURING

10 April 1994

By P Reed Maurer

Do not read this article if you expect it to conclude Japan or the pharmaceutical market will become more western. It will not even conclude that the direction of change is toward US or European models. This assumption, based upon wishful thinking, will almost certainly prove to be wrong (see also pages 24-25). Do not conclude Japan is unchangeable. This too is a false assumption, spawned by frustration with the lack of response to western ideas. Evolutionary change, rather than revolutionary change, occurs in Japan.

This article will analyze structural changes in the health care environment since 1990. Rather than documenting specific regulatory and economic changes, it focuses on the underlying trends that will affect pharmaceutical operations through to the end of this decade. The conclusion is that yesterday's list of key factors for success will be irrelevant in tomorrow's environment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze