JAPAN'S CHANGING MARKET PROVOKES RESTRUCTURING

By P Reed Maurer

Do not read this article if you expect it to conclude Japan or the pharmaceutical market will become more western. It will not even conclude that the direction of change is toward US or European models. This assumption, based upon wishful thinking, will almost certainly prove to be wrong (see also pages 24-25). Do not conclude Japan is unchangeable. This too is a false assumption, spawned by frustration with the lack of response to western ideas. Evolutionary change, rather than revolutionary change, occurs in Japan.

This article will analyze structural changes in the health care environment since 1990. Rather than documenting specific regulatory and economic changes, it focuses on the underlying trends that will affect pharmaceutical operations through to the end of this decade. The conclusion is that yesterday's list of key factors for success will be irrelevant in tomorrow's environment.