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Japan's Daiichi raises full-year forecast despite dip in nine-month net

14 February 2005

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi has reported favorable consolidated results for the first three quarters (April-December 2004) of the fiscal year to March 2005 on growth of its core products and cost controls, and has raised its full-year forecast.

Total prescription drug sales edged up 0.4% year-on-year to 165.0 billion yen ($1.57 billion), overcoming the impact of the April 2004 drug reimbursement price cut, while over-the-counter medicine turnover leapt 16.4% to 8.1 billion yen and revenues from fine chemicals declined due to a sluggish market and the transfer of animal health products. As a result, total turnover edged down 0.2% to 253.8 billion yen but achieved 79.6% of the original forecast. Operating income was up 9.1% to 48.3 billion yen, exceeding the original full-year estimate of 45.0 billion yen. Net income inched down 0.7% to 25.3 billion yen due to extraordinary losses but achieved 84.5% of the full-year target.

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