Japan's drug pricing reform will trigger industry reorganization, claims FPMAJ chief; Pharma R&D spend

The Japanese National Health Insurance pricing reform that is due to take effect in April will trigger major reform in the pharmaceutical industry, predicted Toichi Takenaka, president of the Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Associations of Japan and chairman of Astellas Pharma.
'The premium for the development of new off-label drug use will favor strong companies that can develop significant new drugs, but the 2.2% price cut for long-listed drugs will be a hard blow to companies that heavily depend on these drugs,' he said, reported by Pharma Japan. In this respect, he suggested, companies will try to get together to integrate their businesses to streamline their operations, rather than just make acquisitions in order to survive.
Mr Takenaka explained that the FPMAJ has long been stressing than an across-the-board 2% drug price cut for long-listed products is the maximum that the industry can bear, but the proposed reduction has now been raised to 2.2%. Moreover, he stated, the premium proposed by the Korosho (the Council for Promoting Drug Industry Policies of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare) was cut to 20% (The Pharma Letter January 11).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze