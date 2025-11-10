Japan's Drugmakers Post Mixed End Year Results

For the year ending March 31, 1995 financial results coming from Japanese pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies (Marketletters passim) show an overall increase in sales (3.5%) to 3,746.8 billion yen ($44.6 billion) and profits (9.3%) to 592.6 billion yen, reports Pharma Japan. The 11 companies listed this week show mixed results.
Chugai was the only company not to post year-end results but rather results for the three-month period January 1 to March 31. This was due to a change in the firm's settlement term, altering from a calendar year to a fiscal year ending March 31. Revenue generated in this period was largely supported by the company's ethical drug division, which achieved sales of 31.8 billion yen. This figure included 9.2 billion yen gained through sales of Epogin (epoetin beta), 3.2 billion yen from Neutrogin (lenograstim), 3.7 billion yen through Sigmart (nicorandil) and 3.8 billion yen from sales of Alfarol (alfacalcidol).
Research and development spending for this period was 5.4 billion yen with investment in equipment totalling 900 million yen. During the current period. R&D investment is expected to reach 26.5 billion yen, according to Pharma Japan.
