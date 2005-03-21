Japan's Eisai gives briefing on mid-term financial projections

At a mid-term briefing to analysts covering the fiscal years to March 2008 and March 2012, Japanese drugmaker Eisai said it is targeting total annual revenues of 1,000.0 billion yen ($9.50 billion) and operating income before R&D spending of 400.0 billion yen. Company management said that about 200.0 billion yen would be spent on R&D and 60% of total sales are expected to come from overseas.

As to the ongoing five-year "millennium" mid-term plan for the fiscal year to March 2007, the company has been projecting total revenues of 600.0 billion yen and operating income before R&D of 200.0 billion yen. Eisai expects these targets to be achievable, as R&D on key new compounds is on schedule. In order to meet the new five-year plan's objectives, the company emphasized the following strategies: pursuit of efficiency and productivity in R&D and of efficiency and productivity in global marketing; reinforcement of the value chain; and the creation of shareholder value.