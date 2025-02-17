Japan's Flat-Sum System Could Cut Drug Spending 14.8%

According to the results of a Japan Pharmaceutical ManufacturersAssociation marketing committee 1997 study program, the effects of the ruling coalition party's proposed expanded application of the flat-sum system on medical expenditure and drug spending could have a devastating effect.

This notes that an estimate made based on fiscal 1995 national medical expenditure showed that the flat-sum system will apply to about 50% of the national expenditure and reduce drug spending by 14.8% or 905.9 billion yen ($7.73 billion) if introduced as proposed, reports Pharma Japan.

A test calculation demonstrated that the flat-sum system will have far-reaching effects on the pharmaceutical industry, reducing drug spending by up to 50% in elderly patients.