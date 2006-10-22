Japan's FTC recommends promotion of generic pharmaceuticals to MHLW

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has urged the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to further the promote use of generic drugs and their manufacturers to establish a stable supply system and properly provide information from the viewpoint of fair competition, in a recent report on the facts of generic drugs distribution.

The FTC compiled the report to understand the actual status of the situation in an attempt to ensure fair competition among original pharmaceutical manufacturers and generic drug producers by conducting a questionnaire survey and hearings with drugmakers, wholesalers, medical facilities and general consumers.

Firstly, the FTC report points out that it is important to restrain drug costs, which reached 6,737.7 billion yen ($56.60 billion) in fiscal-year 2004, accounting for about 21% of Japan's medical expenditure.