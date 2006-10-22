Japan's FTC recommends promotion of generic pharmaceuticals to MHLW

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has urged the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to further the promote use of generic drugs and their manufacturers to establish a stable supply system and properly provide information from the viewpoint of fair competition, in a recent report on the facts of generic drugs distribution.
The FTC compiled the report to understand the actual status of the situation in an attempt to ensure fair competition among original pharmaceutical manufacturers and generic drug producers by conducting a questionnaire survey and hearings with drugmakers, wholesalers, medical facilities and general consumers.
Firstly, the FTC report points out that it is important to restrain drug costs, which reached 6,737.7 billion yen ($56.60 billion) in fiscal-year 2004, accounting for about 21% of Japan's medical expenditure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze