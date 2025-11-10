Japan's Fujisawa Looks To 21 Century Growth

For its survival in the 21st century, Japanese drugmaker Fujisawa's president, Akira Fujiyama, says in the company's latest annual report, that as well as developing new drugs it must establish as early as possible a business structure that does not rely on the domestic market alone.

Sales in Japan amounted to 242.3 billion yen, or some 85.3% of the total, while in the USA they were 22.6 billion yen (8.0%), in Europe 17 billion yen (6.0%) and in Asia 2.1 billion yen (0.7%). Exports dropped from the parent company as a result of declining competitiveness in the face of the soaring yen.

Of 284 billion yen ($3.19 billion) consolidated sales for fiscal 1995 ended March 31, Fujisawa said that sales of prescription drugs reached 247.7 billion yen, a rise of 3.7%. Sales of the antibiotic Cefzon (cefdinir) and the antiallergic Intal (sodium cromoglycate; licensed from Fisons) rose substantially due to the high incidence of diseases such as influenza and hay fever. Cefspan (cefixime) and the antihypertensive/cerebrocirculation-improving agent Nivadil (nilvadipine) also showed gains. The therapeutic category combining vitamins and metabolic drugs saw sales improve 12.2% to 11.56 billion yen, helped to a large extent by the launch of Fujisawa's immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus) in the USA.