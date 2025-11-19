Japan's "Incredible" Shrinking, Growing Generics Market

by Michael McLellan, IMS Japan KK

Talk about opportunities in the Japanese generics market has been increasing over the last few years. Generics have come to play a major role in the North American and many European markets, and it has been thought the same would happen in Japan, the world's second largest pharmaceutical market. After all, Japan's government is as concerned about health care spending and the cost-savings that generics can offer as other major countries. Moreover, though the inner workings of Japan's market may seem a mystery to those observing from distant shores, it is often thought that Japan's pharmaceutical market of tomorrow will look similar to the western markets of today.

Amid uncertainty, major companies are now pondering the decision to enter the generics business in Japan. Of course, before making such a decision, it is essential to get a grasp of the size of this generics market, and where it is headed. Unfortunately, it has been very difficult to do this for two reasons.