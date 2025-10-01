Japan's Koseisho Is "Following Not Leading"

In 1987, P Reed Maurer established an office in Tokyo for the US Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, now the PhRMA, and represented the industry until 1993. During this period, he says, he constantly compared, in articles and speeches, the US Food and Drug Administration with Japan's Koseisho (the Ministry of Health and Welfare). The facts have long been clear, he states:

- Japan is the first launch country for most New Chemical Entities. The latest data indicates 19 of the 40 NCEs in 1994 were launched first in Japan (see also Marketletter January 15);

- the Koseisho approves 30-40 NCEs per annum compared to the FDA's 20-30;