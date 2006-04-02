Japan's MHLW panel recommends checks on drug post-marketing surveillance

The Committee on Drug Safety of the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare's Council on Drugs and Food Sanitation has approved the implementation of a new project for collecting safety data from medical institutions just after the launch of certain drugs, to strengthen safety measures on new medicines.

This proposed system is different to the current immediate post-marketing surveillance and has the objective of checking whether the PMS by pharmaceutical manufacturers and the efforts by drugmakers to disseminate information are satisfactory or not by means of directly collecting information on the usage status of products and adverse drug reactions from medical institutions.

Criteria for drug selection