Japan's MHLW tackles drug approval

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has established an office for promoting drug approval review within the Evaluation and Licensing Division of the Pharmaceutical and Food Safety Bureau to study how to facilitate new product clearance.

The new office will review: how to tackle the international collaborative study and make its approval policy clear in the case of utilizing data from such studies and pharmacogenomic information; how to deal with regenerative medicine and cell-derived products; and how to improve the consultation system of clinical trials.

