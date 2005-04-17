Japan's most-admired pharma companies: NPP survey

Nippon Pharma Promotion has published the results of its 2004 annual survey, conducted since 1999, to determine Japan's most-admired pharmaceutical companies.

30 companies (15 Japanese-owned and 15 foreign-affiliated) were evaluated by manufacturers, wholesalers and industry service providers as: 1 = very poor; 2 = poor; 3 = average; 4 = good; and 5 = very good, on the following eight categories of performance: