Japan's most-admired pharma companies: NPP survey

Nippon Pharma Promotion has published the results of its 2004 annual survey, conducted since 1999, to determine Japan's most-admired pharmaceutical companies.
30 companies (15 Japanese-owned and 15 foreign-affiliated) were evaluated by manufacturers, wholesalers and industry service providers as: 1 = very poor; 2 = poor; 3 = average; 4 = good; and 5 = very good, on the following eight categories of performance:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze