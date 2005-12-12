Wednesday 19 November 2025

Japan's Nippon Zoki aims to source APIs from India

12 December 2005

Japanese drugmaker Nippon Zoki Pharmaceutical is looking for collaborations with Indian companies to outsource active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations to Japan. The talks with some of the companies have started and a deal could be signed soon, according to company officials.

Speaking to Pharmabiz, Nakamura Kyohei, manager, overseas business, at Nippon Zoki, commented: "our plan is to manufacture and market the formulations by receiving APIs from Indian bulk drug manufacturers. We are seeking APIs mainly, in the segments of anti-pain and anti-allergics."

The wire service also reported Akimolot Michio, general manager of the Japanese firm, as saying: "we are looking for the bulk drug manufacturing companies having Good Manufacturing Practice facilities and better technologies. If we buy out the APIs, the Indian company concerned itself will have to file the Drug Master File." However, he refused to divulge any financial details, noting that, "as the talks are on initial stages, we are unable to disclose any more details."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze