Japan's Nippon Zoki aims to source APIs from India

Japanese drugmaker Nippon Zoki Pharmaceutical is looking for collaborations with Indian companies to outsource active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations to Japan. The talks with some of the companies have started and a deal could be signed soon, according to company officials.
Speaking to Pharmabiz, Nakamura Kyohei, manager, overseas business, at Nippon Zoki, commented: "our plan is to manufacture and market the formulations by receiving APIs from Indian bulk drug manufacturers. We are seeking APIs mainly, in the segments of anti-pain and anti-allergics."
The wire service also reported Akimolot Michio, general manager of the Japanese firm, as saying: "we are looking for the bulk drug manufacturing companies having Good Manufacturing Practice facilities and better technologies. If we buy out the APIs, the Indian company concerned itself will have to file the Drug Master File." However, he refused to divulge any financial details, noting that, "as the talks are on initial stages, we are unable to disclose any more details."
