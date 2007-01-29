Japan's PMDA review staff to be increased

Japan's Cabinet Office Council for Science and Technology has approved a decision to more than double the number of review staff at the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency by the end of the 2009 fiscal year, from 193 as of October 1, 2006, to around 400 over the next three years. This staff hike will be funded through increasing the review fees paid by applicants.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze