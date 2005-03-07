Japan's Sankyo and Daiichi confirm $7.7 billion merger to create critical mass

Following strong rumors in the preceding days, on February 25, Japanese drugmakers Sankyo and Daiichi Pharmaceutical confirmed their intention to merge (Marketletter February 28), in a stock deal valued at around 813.0 billion yen ($7.72 billion), and will consolidate their businesses commencing this October.

As previously noted, Sankyo will be the dominant partner in a new joint holding company, with both firms becoming wholly-owned subsidiaries of the new entity, to be called Daiichi Sankyo. The new firm, which will not integrate its ethical pharmaceuticals businesses until April 2007, will have combined sales of over 911.0 billion yen, which is more than the 820.0 billion yen pro forma turnover of Yamanouchi and Fujisawa, which are in the process of merging to create Astellas Pharma. The future of over-the-counter medicines operations has yet to be decided.