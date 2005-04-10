Japan's second-tier drugmakers losing out

With the now-completed merger of Yamanouchi and Fujisawa to form Astellas Pharmaceutical, and the pending link-up between Sankyo and Daiichi (Marketletters passim), along with Japan's already large Takeda, there will be three multinational-sized Japanese drugmakers on the global market.
However, warns the Nikkei Weekly, an English-language Japanese newspaper, the increased concentration of power will likely push second-tier domestic players further behind in the race to tap growing overseas markets, including the world's largest, the USA, at a time when they face a pressing need to build systems for expanding profits in those regions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze