Japan's second-tier drugmakers losing out

With the now-completed merger of Yamanouchi and Fujisawa to form Astellas Pharmaceutical, and the pending link-up between Sankyo and Daiichi (Marketletters passim), along with Japan's already large Takeda, there will be three multinational-sized Japanese drugmakers on the global market.

However, warns the Nikkei Weekly, an English-language Japanese newspaper, the increased concentration of power will likely push second-tier domestic players further behind in the race to tap growing overseas markets, including the world's largest, the USA, at a time when they face a pressing need to build systems for expanding profits in those regions.