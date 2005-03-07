Japan's Shionogi to boost R&D budget; outlines current pipeline projects

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi held an R&D meeting in Tokyo last month to update analysts on its current activities and mid-term R&D projects.
The company is set to increase its R&D budget over the next five years, planning to invest some 31.7 billion yen ($301.2 million), or 16% of estimated total sales, for the fiscal year to March 2005, 35.0 billion yen in the year to March 2006 and 50.0 billion yen in that to March 2010.
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