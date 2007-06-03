Japan's Sosei initiates Ph I with SD118

Japan-based Sosei Group says that its collaborative project SD118, which is under development for the treatment of neuropathic pain, has commenced Phase I clinical trials, in a single center in the UK involving some 40 subjects.

SD118 is being jointly developed with Australia's NeuroDiscovery and its wholly-owned subsidiary NeuroSolutions under a deal concluded in June 2006. The compound was previously under investigation in Japan for a different indication and now, following re-profiling and evaluation in experimental animal models, has demonstrated its potential as a new oral therapy for neuropathic pain, says Sosei.