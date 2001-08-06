Japan's Yamanouchi and Taisho to collaborate on drug discovery

Japan's third and eighth largest pharmaceutical companies, Yamanouchiand Taisho, have entered into an agreement for joint research on screening chemical compounds and their synthesis and biological evaluation, with the objective of new drug discovery.

Under the terms of the deal, the two firms will exchange drug discovery ideas and use their compound libraries to increase the chance of finding new compounds and speeding up drug discovery. Initially, their focus will be on antidiabetes drugs, an area in which Yamanouchi has Starsis (nateglinide; developed with Ajinomoto and launched in August 1999), but either may propose additional new research targets. Taisho has a collaboration deal with Neurocrine of the USA, providing exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the latter's altered peptide ligand for diabetes.

Japanese drugmakers have, traditionally, spent less on research than their multinational counterparts, and are increasingly looking to collaborations to increase their R&D cost efficiency and extend their success in drug discovery, in order to compete with the better-funded western drugmakers. Also, the opening of the Japanese pharmaceutical market to foreign competition is putting pressure on domestic firms.