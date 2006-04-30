Saturday 8 November 2025

Japan says asian flu a designated disease

30 April 2006

Avian influenza in humans, caused by the H5N1 strain, was approved to be designated as an infectious disease specified under the Japanese government's ordinance at the Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare subcommittee on infectious disease of the Council on Health Sciences.

In the wake of the World Health Organization issuing a recommendation, titled Avian influenza, including Influenza A (H5N1), in Humans: WHO Interim Infection Control Guideline for Health Care Facilities, in February, aimed at strengthening early detection of suspected avian flu patients and isolation of suspected or confirmed avian flu-infected people, the panel discussed how to boost countermeasures against the disease. This covered from the WHO's phase 3, when the government should set up headquarters for action against flu and stockpile Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir) in Japan's action plan against the flu, which was drawn up last November, to the phase 4, where the government can specify avian flu as a designated infectious disease, beefing up surveillance for it and start manufacturing influenza vaccine, to prevent a pandemic.

The designation allows the health authorities to isolate and hospitalize suspected or confirmed avian flu-infected patients to prevent an outbreak of the flu.The first meeting of an expert panel on the thrat, set up to recommend several countermeasures against it, as contained in the action plan which was established last November, was due to be held on April 24.

