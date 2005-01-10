Japan stock market three weeks to January 3

Tokyo saw a significant rebound in the three weeks ended January 3 (12 trading days because December 23 and 31, 2004, and January 3 were national holidays in Japan). The Nikkei 225 advanced 6.5% to close at 11,488.76, the highest level since July 13 last year, while the Topix index was up 5.9%. Leading banks and high-priced export-oriented stocks such as electronics and autos met positive buying by domestic and international investors. The market factored in the slowing of the Japanese economy, digesting negative economic reports and expectations that stocks will show further strength in 2005. The Bank of Japan's Tankan, its quarterly survey, showed that the business confidence index of large manufacturers in the October-December 2004 quarter dropped to 22 from 26 in the previous quarter. The worsening was the first in 21 months.

The pharmaceutical index gained 4.9% but underperformed the market. Taisho advanced 9.9%, reflecting its announcement of a Phase I study of TS-041, an antidepressant and antianxiety drug jointly developed with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of the Johnson & Johnson group. The compound is a corticotropin-releasing factor receptor antagonist. The firm's share performance was also assisted by the expectation that its over-the-counter anti-allergy products will benefit from the forecast heavy pollen next spring.