Japan stock market two week to August 29

Tokyo saw an extended gain over the two weeks ended August 29, following mixed movements. The Nikkei 225 edged up 0.4% to close at 12,309.83, while the Topix index was up 0.8%. At the beginning of the review period, international investors activated purchasing of Japanese equities, encouraged by the brighter outlook for the Japanese economy and supported by the firmness of the market. The Finance Ministry reported that overseas investors recorded weekly net buying of 721.9 billion yen ($6.50 billion) in mid-August, the extent of which was the largest since March 2004. However, buying by overseas players weakened later and domestic investors increased profit-taking, taking advantage of the recent fast-rising Tokyo market. On the last trading day, investors hastened to sell bank and high-technology stocks, which had previously performed well, with renewed concerns about surging crude oil prices and weakness in New York markets.

The pharmaceutical index inched up 0.3%, slightly underperforming the market. Shionogi edged down 0.7%, without responding to its decision to transfer the entire shares of the Shionogi Qualicaps Group, which is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of capsules for the global market, to Carlyle Group. The move is a part of Shionogi's strategy to concentrate resources on its pharmaceutical business. Incorporating the planned transfer, the company has revised down its consolidated operating income forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2006 to 29.3 billion yen (up 2% year-on-year) from the previous forecast of 30.0 billion yen. In contrast, the net income forecast was raised to 22.0 billion yen (up 16% year-on-year) from its previous forecast of 18.0 billion yen, with the firm expecting extraordinary income worth 9.0 billion yen from the sale.

Mitsubishi Pharmaceutical lost 0.8%, even though the media reported that the company will likely receive marketing approval in Japan around 2006 for its Alblec, recombinant human albumin, for which the company recently completed compilation of the additional data requested by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Albumin is a treatment for post-surgical operation shock. A large-scale manufacturing plant has been built in the northern part of Japan with an expected production capacity of 1 million units per year.