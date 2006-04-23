Saturday 8 November 2025

Japan stock market week to April 17, 2006

23 April 2006

Tokyo saw a retreat in the week to April 17, when the Nikkei 225 fell 2.6%, although the index maintained the 17,000 level, while the Topix Index was down 3.0%. The market staged a correction, following the recently-rapid pace of the advance, and caution about high prices caused investors to refrain from active trading. The resurgence of an increase in crude oil prices and concerns about a hike in interest rates in Japan and the USA were other factors causing the pullback. Interest rate-sensitive financial stocks met selling pressure. The market did not respond to a positive economic report, in which the government said that the Japanese economy is recovering and left its judgement unchanged for the second straight month.

The pharmaceutical index edged down 0.1%, outperforming the market. Astellas gained 2.1% after it announced that its European Union subsidiary had submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for candin antifungal drug micafungin for the treatment of systemic fungal infections (see page 21). Micafungin was marketed in Japan as Funguard in December 2002 and as Mycamine in the USA in May 2005. The compound has the novel mechanism of action of interfering with fungal cell wall biosynthesis by selective inhibition of (1,3)-beta-D-glucan synthesis.

Takeda closed up 0.1%, reacting to a media preview of the company's earnings for the fiscal year ending March 2006, commenting that consolidated sales will be up 7% year-on-year to 1,200.0 billion yen ($10.2 billion) against the company's estimate of a 6.4% increase to 1,195.0 billion yen due to the growth of its antihypertensive drug Blopress (candesartan) and anti-diabetes agent Actos (pioglitazone). Operating income is likely to be up 1% to 390.0 billion yen, against the company's projected 1.4% decline to 380.0 billion yen, reflecting the below-budget R&D expenses at 170.0 billion yen, lower than the forecast 180.0 billion yen.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze