Japan stock market week to April 17, 2006

Tokyo saw a retreat in the week to April 17, when the Nikkei 225 fell 2.6%, although the index maintained the 17,000 level, while the Topix Index was down 3.0%. The market staged a correction, following the recently-rapid pace of the advance, and caution about high prices caused investors to refrain from active trading. The resurgence of an increase in crude oil prices and concerns about a hike in interest rates in Japan and the USA were other factors causing the pullback. Interest rate-sensitive financial stocks met selling pressure. The market did not respond to a positive economic report, in which the government said that the Japanese economy is recovering and left its judgement unchanged for the second straight month.

The pharmaceutical index edged down 0.1%, outperforming the market. Astellas gained 2.1% after it announced that its European Union subsidiary had submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for candin antifungal drug micafungin for the treatment of systemic fungal infections (see page 21). Micafungin was marketed in Japan as Funguard in December 2002 and as Mycamine in the USA in May 2005. The compound has the novel mechanism of action of interfering with fungal cell wall biosynthesis by selective inhibition of (1,3)-beta-D-glucan synthesis.

Takeda closed up 0.1%, reacting to a media preview of the company's earnings for the fiscal year ending March 2006, commenting that consolidated sales will be up 7% year-on-year to 1,200.0 billion yen ($10.2 billion) against the company's estimate of a 6.4% increase to 1,195.0 billion yen due to the growth of its antihypertensive drug Blopress (candesartan) and anti-diabetes agent Actos (pioglitazone). Operating income is likely to be up 1% to 390.0 billion yen, against the company's projected 1.4% decline to 380.0 billion yen, reflecting the below-budget R&D expenses at 170.0 billion yen, lower than the forecast 180.0 billion yen.