Japan stock market week to August 1

Tokyo saw a rebound in the week ended August 1, reflecting positive external factors and investor recognition that Japan has been lagging behind the global equity market rally. The Nikkei 225 closed up 1.6% to finish the review week at the 11,900 mark for the first time in three and half months, while the Topix index advanced 1.8%. The resurgence of the yen's weakness against the US dollar and the strength of New York markets helped Tokyo. The market was encouraged by a report that Japan's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate had dropped to 4.2% in June, a 0.2 percentage point decline from May. The figure was the lowest since July 1998 and close to the consensus forecast of 4.4%. A broad range of stocks drew buying attention, while some high-priced technology issues were sold due to disappointing first-quarter earnings reports.

The pharmaceutical index rose 1.9%, slightly outperforming the market. Chugai surged 9.6%, led by its announcement that it is considering a possible early New Drug Application filing in Japan for its anticancer agent Avastin (bevacizmab) by eliminating Phase II clinical trials. The move is in line with the request from the Investigational Committee for Usage of Unapproved Drugs of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which reviews drugs approved in the USA and/or Europe with proven efficacy but are not cleared in Japan. A Phase I clinical trial of Avastin has been completed in Japan.

Shionogi rose 3.8%, supported by the approval in Japan of Finibax (doripenem hydrate), an independently-developed carbapenem antibiotic with a strong antibacterial effect against Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company expects to launch this agent in September, following price listing, and is targeting revenues of 1.0 billion yen ($8.9 million) in the initial year and 10.0 billion yen around the fiscal year ending 2010.