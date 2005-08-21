Japan stock market week to August 15

Tokyo saw a rebound in the week ended August 15. The Nikkei 225 advanced 4.0% to close at 12,256.55, exceeding the 12,000 level for the first time in 15 months, while the Topix index was up 4.8%. Share prices showed strength in the first three sessions of the review week, supported by encouraging economic news, although profit-taking caused the market to consolidate towards the end of the week. Investors welcomed the brighter outlook for the Japanese economy, with the Bank of Japan raising its economic assessment, stating that it appears to be moving out of its current lull. On the political front, media polls are showing that the majority of people continue to support Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, and there is an expectation that the forthcoming general election in September may provide him with an opportunity to make progress on economic reforms. Players were not discouraged by a report that Japan's Gross Domestic Product in real terms for the April-June 2005 period showed annualized growth of 1.1% from the previous quarter, which was below the consensus forecast of 1.8% expansion. International investors were reportedly active buyers. Economy-sensitive issues, such as banks, retailing and real estate, drew buying attention.

The pharmaceutical index gained 2.9% but underperformed the market. Chugai went up 5.8% as it reported strong earnings for the first half of the fiscal year ending December 2005 (January-June 2005), exceeding the firm's last projection put out in April when the estimate was revised up. Major factors for robust earnings growth are better-than-forecast revenues of high-margin, in-house products and a reduction of sales, general and administrative expenses. Total consolidated revenues rose 12.1% year-on-year to 159.2 billion yen ($1.42 billion). Operating income jumped 78.7% to 39.9 billion yen and exceeded the latest forecast of 34.0 billion yen. Sales of the anti-influenza drug Tamiflu (oseltamivir) surged to 23.2 billion yen from 7.2 billion yen a year ago, benefiting from the prevalence of influenza in early 2005.

Santen rose 5.5%, supported by its stronger-than-estimated results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2006 (April-June 2005) on the expansion of major products in Japan and cost controls. Based on the results, the company has raised its full-year projection. Total consolidated revenues in the first quarter rose 12.3% year-on-year to 25.2 billion yen. Operating income was up 37.5% to 6.5 billion yen, achieving 69.5% of the initial first-half forecast. Revenues in Japan of the mainstay drug Cravit (levofloxacin), for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis, rose 4.5% year-on-year to 3.5 billion yen.