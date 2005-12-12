Japan stock market week to Dec 5

Tokyo saw an acceleration of the weekly gain in the week ended December 5. The Nikkei 225 advanced 3.8%, to close at the 15,500 mark for the first time since early October 2000, while the Topix index gained 3.5%. Leading the strong market is the continued expectation that the Japanese economy will show a substantial recovery, by overcoming deflationary pressures, and that corporate earnings will grow favorably in the next fiscal year and beyond. The recognition of the structural change of the financial system with the end of bad debt problems, strength of New York markets and further depreciation of the yen against the US dollar are other supporting factors. The positive economic data encouraged the market. Industrial production increased 0.6% month-on-month in October on a seasonally-adjusted basis, marking three straight months of rises. Although the extent of the increase was below the consensus estimate of a 1.2% gain, the government has raised its basic assessment of output and now believes that production is gradually recovering.

The pharmaceutical index was up 2.1% but underperformed the market. Dainippon Sumitomo advanced 13.1% following two weeks of consecutive losses, reflecting diminished concerns regarding law suits on the anti-hypertensive agent amlodipine originated by Pfizer and out-licensed to the Japanese firm. In October, Pfizer demanded in a provisional disposition that the drug's manufacturing and marketing by Dainippon Sumitomo be stopped. Facing the demand, the Japanese company filed a law suit in November against Pfizer contending that its request is unfounded. Some investors predict that Pfizer may not initiate a law suit against the firm.

Shionogi leapt 8.0%, after the company received approval from the Central Social Insurance Medical Council for its Avelox (moxifloxacin), a new quinolone antibiotic in-licensed from Bayer Yakuhin Japan. The drug was due to be price-listed on Dcember 9. The company forecasts that the drug will have initial-year sales of 500.0 million yen ($4.2 million) with 210,000 patients using the drug and will have peak annual turnover of 5.6 billion yen with 2.5 million patients. Shionogi also said that the post-marketing surveillance of the cholesterol-lowerer Crestor (rosuvastatin calcium) is underway as scheduled with the completion of the delivery of the drug to 1,000 hospitals. The registration of 9,000 patients to use Crestor will likely be completed in the fall of 2006 as planned. The PMS is to ascertain the safety of the drug in Japanese patients.