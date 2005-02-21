Japan stock market week to February 14

Tokyo saw an extended gain in the week to February 14 (four trading days because February 11 was a national holiday in Japan) on buying of high-technology and bank stocks. The Nikkei 225 advanced 1.2% to close at 1,1632.20, the highest mark since early July 2004, while the Topix index finished up 1.2%. Early in the week, investors generally took the decision to sell on the strength of a broad range of stocks. However, market sentiment became brighter toward the end of the week because the government said that Japan's machinery orders during the January-March 2005 period will likely rise 9.9% quarter-on-quarter. The report removed concerns about a possible slowing in the private sector's capital spending. The market also favored the news that Sumitomo, Mitsui Financial Group and Daiwa Securities, the second largest broker, could integrate their businesses.

The pharmaceutical index fell 0.6%, underperforming the market. Takeda edged down 0.2%, without responding to the announcement that it is to acquire USA-based Syrrx in the first quarter of 2005 at cost of 28.0 billion yen ($274.4 million). Syrrx' strength is in drug discovery by leveraging its high-throughput X-ray crystallography to determine the three-dimensional structures of drug targets. The company's therapeutic targets are metabolic diseases, including diabetes, cancer and inflammation. Takeda's move is reportedly part of its strategy to strengthen R&D and marketing of diabetes treatments. Takeda's share performance was also negatively affected by concerns about the US approval prospects for its joint venture with Abbott, TAP's hyperuricemia treatment TMX-67 in-licensed from Teijin (on file in the USA). The regulatory authority in Japan has required Teijin to undertake additional clinical studies for the drug to ascertain that initial low-dose use minimizes the risk of gouty arthritis. However, the general view is that the US authority would not require additional clinical trials by TAP due to difference of criteria.