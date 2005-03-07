Thursday 18 June 2026

Japan stock market week to February 28

7 March 2005

Tokyo saw an extended gain in the week to February 28. The Nikkei 225 advanced 0.8% to close at the 11,700 mark for the first time in almost eight months, while the Topix index closed up 0.9%. The strength of the Tokyo market was supported by a rally in New York and encouraging economic data. The industrial production index for January rose 2.1% month-on-month, exceeding the consensus projection of a 1.6% rise. A broad range of stocks including mining, steel, marine transport and high-priced technology issues met aggressive buying toward the end of the week. The market was not discouraged by the monthly economic report for February in which the government maintained its judgement on the economy, saying that it is recovering moderately but certain weak movements are recognized.

The pharmaceutical index rose 0.6%, underperforming the market. Daiichi climbed 5.1% while Sankyo fell 3.9%, reflecting a favorable stock transfer ratio for the former in the planned integration of the two companies (see page 3), which officially announced that they will combine their businesses in two steps. In phase one, they will establish a joint holding company named Daiichi-Sankyo Company in October 2005 through stock transfers by both firms. One Sankyo share will be exchangeable for one holding company share, while one Daiichi share will be equal to a 1.159 holding group share. In phase two, they will complete integration of the prescription business by April 2007. During the first stage, the new entity will also review the status of its over-the-counter drug and non-pharmaceutical businesses. The companies commented that they target total sales of 1,000.0 billion yen ($9.6 billion) and operating income of 200.0 billion yen in the near future. The new company will become the second largest drugmaker in Japan with sales of 911.0 billion yen (estimates for fiscal year to March 2005), next to Takeda with sales of 1,110 billion yen.

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