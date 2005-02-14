Japan stock market week to February 7

Tokyo saw an extended gain in the week to February 7, when the Nikkei 225 rose 1.0% to close at 11,499.86 after temporarily hitting the 11,500 mark, while the Topix index closed up 0.7%. The market moved with a basically weak tone in the first four trading days but gained strength on the last trading day, assisted by a stable yen/US dollar exchange rate. Investors perceived that the possibility of further appreciation of the yen against the dollar receded as a result of the meeting held at the weekend of finance ministers of the Group of Seven countries. High-technology stocks were weak at the beginning of the reporting period due to concerns about earnings prospects but were bought back later. Basic material stocks, such as steels, shipping and glass manufacturers drew buying attention because of their positive earnings outlook. Banks were weak, influenced by a report of bad loans for Sumitomo Mitsui.

The pharmaceutical index was up 0.8% but underperformed the market. Eisai advanced 7.1%, responding to its better-than-forecast consolidated results for the first three quarters (April-December 2004) of the fiscal year to March 2005, thanks to continued expansion of its Alzheimer's drug Aricept (donepezil) in global markets and cost controls. Based on the results, the company has raised its projection of full-year revenue and earnings. Total turnover rose 7.1% year-on-year to 404.4 billion yen ($3.84 billion) and operating income, which increased 3.7% to 68.3 billion yen, achieved 79.4% of the initial full-year forecast. Global revenue from Aricept expanded 17.8% to 122.0 billion yen, with growth in all regions.