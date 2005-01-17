Thursday 18 June 2026

Japan stock market week to January 10

17 January 2005

Tokyo saw a modest pullback in the week to January 10 (four trading days because January 10 was a national holiday in Japan). The Nikkei 225 dipped 0.5% to close at 11,433.24, while the Topix index inched down 0.3%. On the first trading day of 2005, the market closed moderately higher, reaching the 11,500 mark for the first time since July 13, 2004. However, the market met profit-taking later in the week following the recent fast pace of the advance. Banks and some domestic economy-oriented stocks such as real estate were sold on their recent strength, while export oriented-technology stocks were firm. Investor sentiment was positive because of the improved supply-demand relationship due to the establishment of a series of new investment funds in Japan and buying interests from hedge funds overseas. In addition, the market is supported by the expectation of favorable corporate earnings in the fiscal year to March 2005 and next year thanks to restructuring efforts. Meanwhile, negative factors, including the strength of the yen and the uncertain trends of US stocks, remain.

The pharmaceutical index dropped 1.9%, underperforming the market. Daiichi edged down 0.2%, even though it announced that the US District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia had ruled the company's patent for its antibacterial drug levofloxacin (US brand name Levaquin) is valid and would be infringed by a generic version proposed by Mylan Pharmaceuticals. As a result, Mylan will not be allowed to market a generic version of levofloxacin until after the expiration of Daiichi's patent. Levaquin has been marketed in the USA by Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical, a division of Johnson & Johnson.

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